Destini Ann Thompson

WALDORF, Md. – On April 5 at 12:38 a.m., officers initiated a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer detected the odor of marijuana. Further investigation revealed marijuana inside the car and a loaded firearm. Destini Ann Thompson, 24, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged.

On April 5, a district court commissioners released Thompson from the Charles County Detention Center on personal recognizance. Officer Heishman is investigating.

