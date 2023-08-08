Dejaunte Marquise Thomas

WALDORF, Md. – On August 5 at 4:11 a.m., officers investigated a suspicious vehicle located in the area of Chestnut Drive in Waldorf. During the investigation, officers recovered a firearm from a passenger in the car which was found to be loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition.

The suspect, Dejaunte Marquise Thomas, 18, of Waldorf, is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to his age. He was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm, transporting a loaded firearm in a vehicle, and other related charges. On August 5, a district court commissioner released Thomas from the Charles County Detention Center on a $3,500 unsecured bond. M/Cpl. Saunders is investigating.

