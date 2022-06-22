Charles Edward Gross

WALDORF, Md. – On June 13 at 2 a.m., officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of Post Office Road and Catterton Place after learning the registration plates were suspended.

During the course of the stop, officers observed marijuana inside the car and recovered it. The driver and passenger were asked to exit the vehicle at which time the passenger fled.

He was apprehended a short distance away and was found to be in possession of a fully-loaded semi-automatic handgun with a loaded 30-round magazine. Charles Edward Gross, 20, of Indian Head, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm, illegal transportation of a firearm, and other related charges.

The driver was issued several traffic violations. On June 16, a district court commissioner released Gross from the Charles County Detention Center after he paid 10% of a $1,500 bond.

PFC Phillips is investigating.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.