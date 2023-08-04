Officers Seize Firearm With Obliterated Serial Number During Traffic Stop In La Plata

LA PLATA, Md. – On August 3, 2023, a LPPD officer conducted a traffic stop on Charles Street at Crain Highway. The vehicle was found to be uninsured.

During an inventory search of the vehicle, officers located a loaded a Springfield XD-M .40 caliber handgun and a DPMS DP-15 AR Pistol. Officers also located a loaded 30-round and 60-round magazines in proximity of the DPMS DP-15 pistol.

Both occupants, Darrel Lamont King, 29-years of age, of La Plata, and Justin Wallace Drew, 30-years of age, of Hyattsville, were charged with multiple firearm violations including possess of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. King was also charged as a prohibited individual in possession of a firearm. Both were transported to the Charles County Detention Center for processing and charging.

Both are currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center on no bond.