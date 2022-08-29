Olivet United Methodist Church Awarded 2022 Calvert Historic Preservation Award

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — On Tuesday, August 23rd, the Olivet United Methodist Church was awarded the prestigious 2022 Historic Preservation Award by the Calvert County Board of Commissioners.

The Historic Preservation Award has been awarded annually to an individual or organization for “outstanding achievements and excellence in protecting and preserving Calvert County’s cultural heritage.”

The Church, located on Olivet Road in Lusby, was honored with this award for its project in restoring and refurbishing the establishment’s stained-glass windows.

In addition, church members added three Columbaria to their historic cemetery and made several general improvements to their garden.

According to the memorandum, these stained glass windows were first created in 1912, making them around 110 years old. In the memo, it describes the project by noting:

“They include some interesting historical information in the lower portion of each window. Six windows have the statement, ‘Presented by’ with individual names. Nine windows have the statement, ‘In Memory of” with individual names. The earliest date of birth mentioned in the glass is 1839, and the latest date of death mentioned is 1911. The surnames are well-known in southern Calvert County, especially of course, in the history of Olivet and Lusby.”

The award was presented by Christopher Sperling, the Historic Preservation Planner of the Historic District Commission.

The next Calvert County Commissioners’ meeting is scheduled for August 30, 2022.

