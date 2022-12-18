LOTHIAN, Md. — Serious Injury Crash Lothian: On December 17, 2022 at 8:20 P.M., Southern District officers responded to Mount Zion Marlboro Road at Grenock Drive for a crash involving several vehicles.

The investigation revealed a 2014 Nissan Versa was traveling westbound on Mount Zion Marlboro Road approaching Grenock Drive when an eastbound 2017 Toyota RAV4 crossed the centerline at a high rate of speed and struck the Nissan head on.

A 2014 Honda Civic, traveling behind the Nissan, also struck the Nissan. The driver of the Nissan was flown to MedStar Washington Hospital center by Trooper 6 and the two juvenile passengers were flown to Children’s National Hospital by Trooper 7.

All three occupants of the Nissan had life threatening injuries. Due to roadside observations, field sobriety tests were administered to the driver of the Toyota and he was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and placed under arrest.

This crash is under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.

Vehicle 1: 2017 Toyota RAV-4 MD Reg: 3ER6445 Driver Robert Scott Torres M/28 years-old No Injuries 400 Block, Riverview Drive, Edgewater

Vehicle 2: 2014 Nissan Versa MD Reg: 1CW5106 Driver Rosa Cortez F/47 years-old Life Threatening Injuries 400 Block, Sarah Anne Drive, Lothian

Passenger 1: F/15 years-old Life Threatening Injuries

Passenger 2: F/9 years-old Life Threatening Injuries

Vehicle 3: 2014 Honda Civic MD Reg: 4EJ0603 Driver Zoe Nicole Mitchell F/20 years-old No Injuries 400 block, Sarah Anne Drive, Lothian

CASE# 2022-745031

Investigator: Corporal M. Baldwin #2117