LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On December 16, 2022 at approximately 9:19 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious single motor vehicle accident on Point Lookout Road in the area of Moll Dyer Road.

Crews arrived and found the single vehicle off the roadway with one person reportedly injured.

EMS assessed the patient on the scene and requested a MEDEVAC.

Firefighters established the landing zone at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for Maryland State Police Trooper 7.

MSP Trooper 7 arrived just after 10:00 a.m. and transported the patient to Capital Region Trauma Center for treatment.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

