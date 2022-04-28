LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — We are receiving reports of a shooting this afternoon in Lexington Park that has reportedly left one person injured.

At approximately 5:00 p.m. on April 28, first responders were called to the scene in the 21000 block of Eric Road for reports that someone had sustained gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival, crews worked to secure the scene and located a single patient suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at a nearby building.

EMS had indicated that the patient had possibly sustained one wound in a “dangerous location.”

First arriving units would initiate CPR to the patient who was suffering from reportedly life-threatening injuries. No other patients are believed to be injured from the incident.

A helicopter from the Maryland State Police was called to land nearby to transport the patient to a nearby trauma center for additional treatment. Trooper 7 landed at approximately 5:22 p.m. to make the transport.

This event follows reports of a different shooting in Lexington Park yesterday evening. Read more about that incident here.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.