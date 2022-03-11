LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — We are receiving reports of a male victim who has been pronounced deceased after suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach this evening.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. on March 10, first responders were called to the scene of Oregon Way for reports of a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was reportedly suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach, but still breathing at the time. Units would begin CPR on the patient at 9:39 p.m.

EMS called for a helicopter from the Maryland State Police Aviation to make a transport to a nearby trauma center.

Unfortunately, the man would be pronounced deceased on the scene.

How the man sustained the gunshot wound is unclear at this time. This is a developing situation.

We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.