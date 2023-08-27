Barstow, Md – On August 27, 2023 at approximately 11:23 a.m., units responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Hallowing Point Rd in the area of Barstow.

Units arrived on the scene to a 2 vehicle collision involving one occupant unconscious. The Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene and began extricating the one occupant.

A subject was pronounced deceased on the scene. EMS evaluated the other occupants and requested a MEDEVAC to the scene. A landing zone was established on Skipjack Road helipad.

The patient was transported to an area trauma center.

Hallowing Point Road route 231 will be closed for investigation and no detours are available.

We will provide updates as they become available.

