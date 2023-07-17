

LEONARDTOWN, Md – On July 16, 2023 at approximately 2:59 p.m., police, fire and emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle crash on Newtowne Neck Rd in the area of Baybreeze Lane.

Units arrived on scene to a two vehicle head-on collision. It was reported that one vehicle was flipped on it’s side and held two occupants pinned on the inside.

A MEDEVAC was requested for one occupant and three other occupants were transported by ground.

It’s been reported that the fifth occupant was reported to be deceased on the scene.

We will provide updates as they become available.



