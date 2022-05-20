PINEY POINT, Md. – On May 19, at approximately 3:57 p.m., police, fire, and rescue personnel responded to a reported hit-and-run in the area of Thomas Road at the intersection of Piney Point Road.

Two individuals were reportedly walking as they were struck by a vehicle.

One patient suffered a leg injury and was flown out to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Trooper 2 for treatment.

The other patient was a juvenile, and they did not reportedly suffer any injuries from the incident.

This is a developing story.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident.

We will provide any updates as they become available.

