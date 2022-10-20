PORT TOBACCO, Md. – On October 19, 2022 at approximately 5:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Port Tobacco Road in the area of Howard Drive.

Crews arrived and found the two-vehicle collision with one vehicle overturned. Reporting a total of two injured patients.

EMS requested a MEDEVAC for one patient. MSP Trooper 2 arrived and transported the patient to a local trauma center.

The second patient was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

