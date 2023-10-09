MECHANICSVILLE, Md – On October 8, 2023 at approximately 7:38 p.m., units responded to a motor vehicle collision on Three Notch Road in the area of Point Lookout Road.

It was reported the collision involved 4 vehicles. EMS arrived on the scene and requested a MEDEVAC for one of the occupants.

The MEDEVAC was requested for a 15 year-old male. There were multiple refusals from the rest of the occupants involved in the collision.

A landing zone was established for Maryland State Trooper 7 at the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department. The 15 year-old patient was transported to Capital Regional Medical Center.

We will provide updates as they become available.

All photos courtesy of Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department