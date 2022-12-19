WALDORF, Md. – On December 19, 2022 at approximately 6:37 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Leonardtown Road in the area of Renner Road.

When crews arrived and found a commuter bus involved in the roadway and a black Mercedes-Benz coupe off the road into the woods.

Police first on the scene advised the tour bus had no passengers onboard. The incident was downgraded from mass casualties to one reportedly trapped.

When crews arrived at the vehicle in the woods, the injured patient was found not trapped.

The 39-year-old female patient suffered minor injuries and was transported to UM Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com