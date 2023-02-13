One Injured After Collision With Box Truck In Mechanicsville

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On February 13, at approximately 10:00 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a commercial vehicle on Three Notch Road in the area of Ben Oaks Drive.

Crews arrived and found a rear-end collision with an SUV and a commercial box truck involved. The driver of the SUV was reportedly injured.

The patient was transported by ambulance to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com