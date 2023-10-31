GREAT MILLS, Md. – On October 31, 2023, at approximately 7:40 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Great Mills Road in the area of Chancellor’s Run Road.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a head-on collision involving two vehicles. One occupant sustained injuries, but there were no reports of entrapment or fire. The apparent steam coming from the vehicles initially caused concern.

EMS evaluated the injured patient at the scene and transported them to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for further medical treatment. Other occupants involved in the incident declined medical care.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the collision.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

