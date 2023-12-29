One Injured After Head-On Collision In Port Tobacco

PORT TOBACCO, Md. – Emergency personnel responded to the 7100 block of Rose Hill Road on December 28, 2023, at approximately 11:55 a.m. for a serious motor vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, crews discovered two vehicles involved in a head-on collision, resulting in injuries to the occupants. No entrapment was reported. Emergency Medical Services evaluated the occupants and transported one patient to UM Capital Region Trauma Center for treatment.

The cause of the collision is currently under investigation.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

