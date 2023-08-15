MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On August 14, 2023 at approximately 9:11 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Kavanagh Road in the area of Loveville Road.

Crews arrived and found the two-vehicle collision with multiple occupants reportedly injured.

One occupant was evaluated on the scene and transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. One occupant signed a care refusal on the scene.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

