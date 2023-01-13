One Injured After Rear-End Collision In Leonardtown

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On January 13, 2023 at approximately 1:44 p.m. crews were clearing a serious motor vehicle accident on Newtowne Neck Road when another call came out for a second serious motor vehicle accident on Point Lookout Road in the area of Windward Lane in Leonardtown.

Multiple people were reportedly injured with possible entrapment.

Crews arrived and found a rear-end collision in the roadway with no entrapment.

EMS evaluated two patients on the scene and transported one patient to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. The second patient signed a care refusal on the scene.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

