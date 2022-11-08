One Injured After Rear-End Collision On Three Notch Road

CALIFORNIA, Md. – On November 8, 2022 at approximately 4:05 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in the area of First Colony Boulevard.

Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in a rear-end collision with one occupant reportedly injured.

One patient was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Another occupant signed a care refusal on the scene.

Expect traffic delays in the area.

