One Injured After Rear-End Collision On Three Notch Road

CALIFORNIA Md. – On October 12, at approximately 12:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in the area of Alton Lane.

Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in a rear-end collision with one injured. The patient was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

