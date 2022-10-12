One Injured After Rear-End Collision On Three Notch Road

CALIFORNIA Md. –  On October 12, at approximately 12:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in the area of Alton Lane. 

Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in a rear-end collision with one injured. The patient was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. 

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.  

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com 

Join the Conversation

2 Comments

  1. If it wasn’t a medical emergency, the at fault driver should get 3 points on his/her license, $1,000 fine and a 30 day license suspension!
    I wonder if he/she was playing with that CD on the console?

    Reply
  2. Reply
Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.