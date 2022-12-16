One Injured After Rollover Collision In Lexington Park 

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On December 16, 2022 at approximately 5:47 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Great Mills Road in the area of South Shangri-La Drive.

Crews arrived and found two vehicles in the roadway with one overturned on its roof. No entrapment was reported, EMS assessed patients on the scene.

EMS transported one patient to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. One care refusal was signed on the scene.

Expect traffic delays in the area.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com