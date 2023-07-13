LA PLATA, Md. – On July 13, 2023, at approximately 3:45 p.m., emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious motor vehicle accident on Old Stagecoach Road near Dolly Drive in La Plata. According to the reports, a caller pulled one occupant from an overturned vehicle.

Upon arrival, police and emergency personnel found two vehicles involved in the accident, with one overturned. One patient was evaluated at the scene by EMS and was transported by ambulance to UM Capital Region Trauma Center for treatment.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com