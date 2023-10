CALIFORNIA, Md. – On October 4, 2023, at approximately 4:05 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a serious single motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in the area of Miramar Way.

Crews arrived and found the single vehicle on its side with one occupant trapped and injured. Firefighters extricated the patient within ten minutes and turned over to EMS.

The patient was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com