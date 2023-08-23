HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – On August 23, 2023 at approximately 1:50 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on southbound N Solomons Island Road in the area of Plum Point Road.

Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in a T-bone collision. One occupant was reportedly suffering from a head injury.

EMS evaluated the patient and transported to them CalvertHealth for treatment. One care refusal was signed on the scene.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

