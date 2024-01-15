One Injured After Two-Vehicle Collision With One Overturned In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On January 14, 2024, emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Great Mills Road at the intersection of South Essex Drive, around 5:00 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found a two-car collision, with one of the vehicles overturned. Multiple occupants were evaluated by medical professionals on site.

While all but one declined further medical attention, one patient was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for additional care.

We will continue to update this story as more details become available.

