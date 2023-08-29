One Injured After Two Vehicles Collide In Mechanicsville

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On August 29, 2023 at approximately 8:22 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Point Lookout Road in the area of Old Village Road.

According to reports, two vehicles were involved in the accident and one person was injured. Emergency Medical Services evaluated the occupant on the scene and transported them to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

For a short period of time, Point Lookout Road was closed in the vicinity of the accident.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

