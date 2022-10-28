One Injured After Vehicle Collision With Propane Truck In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On October 25, 2022 at approximately 8:50 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Great Mills Road in the area of Three Mules Welding Supplies.

Crews arrived and found a T-bone collision involving a pick-up truck and a Taylor Gas propane truck. One occupant was reported to be injured on the scene.

Firefighters assisted with cleaning up fluid leaks in the roadway and found no gas leaks from the propane tank.

EMS transported the patient to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

