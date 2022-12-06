HUGHESVILLE, Md. – On December 5, at approximately 2:48 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Teagues Point Road in the area of Gateau Lane.

Crews arrived and found a utility pole down with a single vehicle off the roadway showing smoke and fire. Before crews arrived, a bystander pulled the driver from the burning vehicle.

Firefighters extinguished the vehicle fire. SMECO was requested to the scene for a pole down and multiple wires down in the roadway.

EMS evaluated the patient on the scene and transported to UM Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment.

