WALDORF, Md. – On December 19, 2023, at approximately 7:23 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a serious single motor vehicle accident on St. Charles Parkway near Gate View Place. A caller reported that the vehicle had overturned and went into the woods, possibly trapping occupants inside.

Upon arrival, crews discovered the vehicle overturned on its roof. Fortunately, the sole occupant had already exited the vehicle but sustained injuries.

The 47-year-old male patient was evaluated by EMS and subsequently transported to UM Charles Regional Medical Center for care.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com