CALIFORNIA, Md – On May 28, 2023 at approximately 7:15 p.m., police, fire, and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle collision in California in the area of Indian Bridge Rd.

A MEDEVAC was requested before units arrived on scene and a landing zone was established.

When the crews arrived on scene they found one vehicle off the road that collided into a tree.

Maryland State Trooper transported the patient to a nearby hospital.

