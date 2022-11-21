One Person Injured After Three-Vehicle Collision In Mechanicsville

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On November 21, 2022 at approximately 11:35 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road at the intersection of Point Lookout Road.

Crews arrived and found three vehicles involved in the collision with one of the occupants reportedly injured. EMS evaluated the 86-year-old male patient of the red vehicle for injuries.

The patient was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

Expect traffic delays in the area.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com