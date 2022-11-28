One Person Injured After Vehicle Strikes A Tree In White Plains

WHITE PLAINS, Md. – On November 27, at approximately 2:03 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Demarr Road in the area of Olga Place.

Crews arrived and found a single vehicle off the roadway into a tree with a one person pinned inside. Firefighters extricated the patient in 14 minutes.

EMS evaluated the patient on the scene and requested a MEDEVAC for transport.

But the MEDEVAC was unavailable due to weather.

The patient was transported by an ambulance to Capital Region Trauma Center for treatment.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Photo courtesy of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department.

