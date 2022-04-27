CHAPTICO, Md. – This morning at approximately 6:32 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a school bus and dump truck on Budds Creek Road in the area of Chaptico Hill Lane.

Only the driver of the school bus was present inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Crews arrived on the scene and found school bus #551 off the roadway with major damage and a dump truck involved off the roadway in a field.

The school bus had been rear ended by a dump truck while parked on the shoulder of Budds Creek Road in the area of the Chaptico Park.

No entrapment was found, EMS evaluated both drivers on the scene for injuries.

The driver of the school bus was transported by ambulance to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with minor injuries.

The dump truck driver signed care refusal on the scene.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicvsille Volunteer Fire Department