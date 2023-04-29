HOLLYWOOD, Md – On April 29, 2023 at approximately 8:45 a.m., fire, police and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle collision on Three Notch Rd in the area of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

Crews arrived on scene and found two motor vehicles in the roadway. It was reported that it was a T-Bone style collision.

EMS evaluated the patients and one patient with minor injuries was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital to be treated for injuries.

We will provide updates as they become available.

Photos courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department