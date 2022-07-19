One Transported After T-bone Collision In Leonardtown

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On July 19, at approximately 12:25 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Point Lookout Road at the intersection of Merchants Lane.

A caller reported a pick-up truck had rolled over multiple times.

Crews arrived and found a T-bone-style motor vehicle accident, involving a truck and a Safelite Advance repair vehicle. There was no entrapment at the scene.

One patient was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital and a second patient signed a care refusal on the scene.

Southbound Point Lookout Road was shut down at the intersection, police directed traffic around the collision.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

