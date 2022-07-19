One Transported After T-bone Collision In Leonardtown
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On July 19, at approximately 12:25 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Point Lookout Road at the intersection of Merchants Lane.

A caller reported a pick-up truck had rolled over multiple times.

Crews arrived and found a T-bone-style motor vehicle accident, involving a truck and a Safelite Advance repair vehicle. There was no entrapment at the scene.

One patient was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital and a second patient signed a care refusal on the scene.

Southbound Point Lookout Road was shut down at the intersection, police directed traffic around the collision.

