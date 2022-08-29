One Transported After Vehicle Crashes Into Mobile Home In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. –  On August 25, at approximately 1:46 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident with one subject unresponsive on Winding Way in the Lord Calvert Mobile Home Park.

Crews arrived and found a single vehicle had struck a guard rail and run into the side of a mobile home.

The patient was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with minor injuries.

