One Transported To Hospital After Vehicle Crashes Into Woods

INDIAN HEAD, Md. — Emergency crews responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Hawthorne Road in the area of Livingston Road on January 22, 2024, at approximately 6:33 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a single vehicle off the road in the woods. Two occupants were found with injuries, but no entrapment was reported. EMS evaluated both patients at the scene.

A 65-year-old man was transported to the UM Charles Regional Medical Center for further medical attention.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com