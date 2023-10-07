LEONARDTOWN, Md – On October 7, 2023 at approximately 10:05 a.m., units responded to a motor vehicle collision on Point Lookout Road in the area of Newtowne Neck Road.

Units arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in the collision. An off-duty police officer reported the collision was in the middle of the intersection.

The off-duty police officer advised that one of the occupants had back pain. EMS transported one of the patients to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital to be treated for injuries.

We will provide updates as they become available.

