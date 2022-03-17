LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash on that has left one person injured.

At approximately 4:29 p.m. on March 17, first responders were called to the scene in the 21000 block of Great Mills Road for a reported crash with injuries.

Upon arrival, crews discovered one patient who was reportedly suffering from a head injury. After the collision, both vehicles had sustained front-end damage, and had left the lanes they had been traveling in.

After being examined by EMS on the scene, one patient was transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.