LA PLATA, Md. – On January 8, 2023 at approximately 1:16 am., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident leaving one trapped and on fire on Durham Church Road in the area of Ironsides Road.

Crews arrived and found a single vehicle overturned on its side showing fire with one occupant trapped with injuries.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and extricated the patient.

EMS evaluated the patient on the scene and transported them to Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Continue to follow for updates.

