One Trapped, Three Injured After Multi-Vehicle Collision In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Great Mills Road and Willows Road around 1:00 p.m. on January 18, 2024.

On arrival, crews found three vehicles involved in a collision, with three occupants injured and one trapped. Within minutes, firefighters performed a door pop to extricate the trapped occupant from the vehicle.

One Trapped, Three Injured After Multi-Vehicle Collision In Lexington Park

EMS evaluated all three patients on the scene and transported them to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for further treatment.

One Trapped, Three Injured After Multi-Vehicle Collision In Lexington Park

Additional updates will be provided as they become available.

One Trapped, Three Injured After Multi-Vehicle Collision In Lexington Park

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com 

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *