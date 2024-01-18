One Trapped, Three Injured After Multi-Vehicle Collision In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Great Mills Road and Willows Road around 1:00 p.m. on January 18, 2024.

On arrival, crews found three vehicles involved in a collision, with three occupants injured and one trapped. Within minutes, firefighters performed a door pop to extricate the trapped occupant from the vehicle.

EMS evaluated all three patients on the scene and transported them to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for further treatment.

Additional updates will be provided as they become available.

