Operator Injured After Loaded Asphalt Dump Truck Overturns In Helen

HELEN, Md. – A dump truck overturned on the evening of June 27, 2023 at approximately 9:34 p.m., causing a serious motor vehicle accident on Point Lookout Road near Bellevue Lane.

Police, fire, and rescue personnel responded to the scene to discover a dump truck overturned with one occupant injured. Fortunately, there were no reported cases of entrapment. The State Highway Administration was immediately contacted to clean up a large asphalt spill in the roadway.

EMS assessed the patient on the scene and transported them to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the accident. Please avoid this area for the next several hours. Alternate routes are suggested.

