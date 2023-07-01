Optimist Club Of Calvert Awards Scholarships To Three Huntingtown High School Graduates
Pictured (l-r): Nathan Coston, Michaela Graham, Isabella Rosasco, and Scholarship Committee Chair Betty Knapp. 
Photo credit: Barbara Miller.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – At their June dinner meeting, the Optimist Club of Calvert presented scholarship awards to three Huntingtown High School graduates. 

Isabella Rosasco was awarded the 2023 Les Knapp Scholarship, valued at $8,000, and will major in Political Communications at George Washington University. 

Nathan Coston was awarded the 2023 Jim King Scholarship, valued at $6,000, and will be attending George Mason University majoring in Creative Writing. 

Michaela Graham received the 2023 Career/Vocational/Technical Scholarship valued at $3,000. Michaela will attend Allegheny College of Maryland to earn an Associate Degree in Respiratory Care.

