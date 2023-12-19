Orioles, State Of Maryland Finalize Historic 30-Year Deal To Remain At Camden Yards

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore yesterday announced that the Board of Public Works has unanimously approved a long-term agreement between the Maryland Stadium Authority and the Baltimore Orioles. The agreement – which keeps the Orioles at Camden Yards for the next thirty years – represents the fruition of countless hours of work from the Moore-Miller Administration and the Maryland Stadium Authority to deliver a deal that benefits all Maryland taxpayers, keeps the Orioles in Baltimore well into the future, and spurs economic growth – through a lens of diversity and inclusion – in the entire City of Baltimore.

Prior to the Board of Public Works approval this afternoon, the Maryland Stadium Authority Board of Directors ratified the lease earlier in the day.

“From the very beginning I was clear that we would only sign an agreement that puts Maryland taxpayers at the top of mind, keeps the Orioles in Baltimore long-term and benefits the entire City of Baltimore, and that is exactly what we have done here by extending the Orioles stadium lease at Camden Yards for another thirty years,” said Gov. Wes Moore. “The Orioles are a valued part of the Baltimore community, and we are grateful to continue this partnership with a deal that follows the broad shared goals I outlined earlier this year. This agreement will not only benefit the world-class fan experience at Camden Yards, but the entire city as well, and we are thrilled knowing that Maryland will continue to see playoff baseball in Baltimore for years to come.”

“Our management group took the Orioles to the top of the league this season, and now, in partnership with Governor Wes Moore and his Administration, they made this deal happen,” said Baltimore Orioles Chair and Managing Partner John Angelos. “Most importantly, I’m happy we can deliver on our promise to fans of keeping the Orioles here for 30 more years, marking the 100th season of the team in Baltimore.”

“After months of hard work, the Maryland Stadium Authority – in partnership with the Baltimore Orioles and the Moore-Miller Administration – is proud to deliver a long-term stadium lease extension that follows the three core principles that Governor Moore laid out at the beginning of this negotiation process,” said Maryland Stadium Authority Chair Craig Thompson. “This deal will ensure the continuation of the world-class fan experience Marylanders have come to expect from Camden Yards all while delivering a major economic boost to downtown Baltimore and the entire city.”

The agreement includes a thirty-year extension to existing lease terms, with an option to pursue development rights at the Camden Yards complex. In the coming years, the Maryland Stadium Authority and the Orioles will work together to advance a ground lease and a development plan for areas around the ballpark, both subject to approval by the Legislative Policy Committee and the Board of Public Works.

If a ground lease is signed and receives State approval within four years, the 30-year lease extension may be converted to a new Facility Use Agreement with approval by Major League Baseball and the Board of Public Works. If a ground lease is not approved within four years, the Orioles have options to: a) maintain the 30-year lease on existing terms; b) change the length to 15 years total on existing terms, with four options to extend for five years each; or c) maintain the 30-year lease and convert to the new lease terms outlined in the new Facility Use Agreement. While there are multiple paths, one thing is clear: the Maryland Stadium Authority and the Moore-Miller Administration are moving beyond conversations about short-term extensions – and fans can look forward to many more years of Orioles baseball in Baltimore.

“The Orioles are Maryland’s team; they bring people together across age, race, language, socioeconomic status, and every zip code in the state to create lifelong memories,” said Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller. “30 more years of baseball in Baltimore means 30 more years of precious moments with Marylanders and their loved ones. This is an agreement that is good for everyone involved: fans, the City of Baltimore, Maryland, the Orioles, and most importantly the taxpayers.”



“It’s been a hard fought few months to get this point,” said Senate President Bill Ferguson. “Just like the 1983 World Series, a talented and dedicated team of individual leaders came together to negotiate the new Camden Yards lease. This lease will move the City of Baltimore and State of Maryland forward under terms that are fair to Marylanders and the Orioles, sparking a renaissance for downtown Baltimore.”



“Our investments reflect our values, which is why the state invests in downtown Baltimore,” said Maryland House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones. “Camden Yards and the Baltimore Orioles are an essential piece of that effort. Today’s lease agreement is one part of securing the future of downtown Baltimore and ensures that all stakeholders will be part of the process to develop the area around the stadium.”



“State assets and resources must always be used in ways that maximize the benefit to Maryland taxpayers,” said Comptroller Brooke E. Lierman. “This new lease between the Orioles and the State ensures that the Stadium Authority and the Board of Public Works continue to have rigorous oversight over how state tax dollars are spent – and recourse if needed – while also prompting the Orioles to make their share of investments over the next 30 years. The certainty that comes from knowing fans will be able to enjoy Orioles baseball for decades to come will help bolster the confidence of local businesses and attract new investment to Downtown Baltimore which will help spur continued economic growth.”

“I have always rooted for the home team, and with this partnership, we have something to celebrate this upcoming baseball season,” said Treasurer Dereck Davis. “This agreement is the result of months of hard work and represents the Orioles’ commitment to our state and baseball fans across Maryland.”

The Baltimore Orioles have called Camden Yards home since 1992 and this past year, the Orioles led Maryland through an exhilarating 101-win season and their first trip to the Major League Baseball playoffs since 2016 behind young stars like shortstop Gunnar Henderson and catcher Adley Rutschman. The Baltimore Orioles have a bright future ahead with droves of exciting young talent that Marylanders across the state are eager to watch in Baltimore for years to come.

Please direct questions to Rachelina Bonacci at rbonacci@mdstad.com.