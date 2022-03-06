SOLOMONS, Md. – Celebrate everyone’s favorite museum mammal during OtterMania! at the Calvert Marine Museum on Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Enjoy “otterly” outrageous activities, and meet the otters: Chumley, Chessie Grace, and Calvert. Museum admission applies; FREE for CMM members.

Ideal for families, OtterMania! invites kids to dance the “Swim” with the otter mascot, discover how the otters find their food, explore how whiskers work, learn about other adaptations, and complete an “otterly” awesome craft.

Also, receive a FREE otter mug with every purchase over $40.00 in the Museum Store (while supplies last).

Explore how the prehistoric past, natural environments, and maritime heritage come to life and tell a unique story of the Chesapeake Bay. The Calvert Marine Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $9.00 for adults; $7.00 for seniors, military with valid I.D, AAA and AARP members; $4.00 for children ages 5 – 12; children under 5 and museum members are admitted free. For more information about the museum, upcoming events, or membership, visit the website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 410-326-2042. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.