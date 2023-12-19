Overnight Gazebo Fire Under Investigation In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – The Office of the State Fire Marshal is currently investigating an overnight gazebo fire in Waldorf.

The incident took place on December 17, 2023, at approximately 12:01 a.m., at a residence located on Amberg Court near Hapsburg Street.

Firefighters from the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene, with a total of 6 firefighters. It took them only 2 minutes to control the fire, which was discovered by a neighbor.

The fire primarily affected the gazebo structure, resulting in an estimated loss of $5,000. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6833.

Photo courtesy of the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

