Pablito Daitia Maslog

Pablito D. Maslog was born June 26, 1937, in Kauswagan Lanao del Norte, Philippines, to the late Teodulfo Butalid Maslog and Maximina Rara Daitia. He was raised and educated in the Mindanao region. He was also known as Blitz or Pabling. He lived in Maryland, New York, and Washington DC, and died on Nov. 30, 2023, at Sibley Hospital. He was 86 years old. He was the 7th out of 13 children and survived by four siblings: Visitation Tunacao, Rosita Guillermo, Elvira Reyes, and Teodulfo Maslog Jr.

Pablito graduated from Cebu Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. He moved to Puerto Princesa, Palawan, Philippines, in the early 1960s and worked as a Civil Engineer in the Department of Works and Highways. He assisted in building the Babuyan River Bridge in Palawan. He also worked in the same capacity in Manila, Philippines.

Pablito immigrated to the US in 1970 to follow his love, Magdalena Santos. After a couple of years, he married Magdalena in 1973 in Washington, DC. He is survived by his two sons, Paulito and Pearlito, daughter-in-law Lilliana Maslog, granddaughter Charlotte Maslog, and other relatives and friends in the United States and the Philippines.

In 1983, the family left Hyattsville, MD, and moved to the house Pablito designed and settled in Charlotte Hall, Maryland. He worked as a civil engineer in Prince George’s County, Maryland, for 20 years. On Aug 4, 1999, Pablito retired from the Prince George’s County Government Department of Environmental Resources.

