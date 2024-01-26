Parking Lot Expansion And Septic System Upgrades Coming To The Barns At New Market

Credit: St. Mary’s County Government

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – On January 23, 2024, John Hartline, Executive Director of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, visited the St. Mary’s County Board of County Commissioners meeting to present the second and final installment check for The Barns at New Market.

The $275,000 check will support the parking lot expansion and upgrades to the septic system. These funds were provided through a grant from the Maryland Department of Commerce Rural Maryland Economic Development Fund. This fund provided $10 million for economic development projects throughout Calvert, St. Mary’s, and Charles County.

Credit: St. Mary’s County Government

The Barns at New Market have been closed for these renovations since December. The market will reopen on April 15, 2024.

“We definitely appreciate the gift and The Barns and New Market are gonna be servicing our people for some time to come. You might say let’s do local and that’s what we’re doing,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy.

Credit: St. Mary’s County Government

